Nam Do Hyon Stars In Profile Images For PocketDol Studio’s Upcoming Boy Group

PocketDol Studio has revealed the primary profile pictures for his or her new boy group!

It was first introduced in Might that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon can be becoming a member of as members of PocketDol Studio’s new boy group. Just lately, it was revealed that the 2 can be releasing their ultimate album because the duo H&D earlier than becoming a member of the group.

On September 4, pictures of Nam Do Hyon have been unveiled for PocketDol Studio’s upcoming boy group.

Test them out under!