Nam Gyu Ri Embraces Ahn Bo Hyun With An Undecipherable Expression In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” shared a sneak peek of Nam Gyu Ri and Ahn Bo Hyun!

The “time-crossing fantasy thriller” is concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Website positioning Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Website positioning Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exhilarating quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Kim Website positioning Jin’s right-hand man Website positioning Do Kyun is performed by Ahn Bo Hyun, whereas Nam Gyu Ri stars as Kim Website positioning Jin’s spouse Kang Hyun Chae.

Beforehand, viewers had been shocked to find Website positioning Do Kyun with Kang Hyun Chae and with Kim Website positioning Jin’s daughter Kim Da Bin, as they had been each thought to be lifeless. Furthermore, Website positioning Do Kyun was proven contacting Kim Website positioning Jin’s chief secretary Lee Taek Gyu (Jo Dong In), suggesting that Website positioning Do Kyun stood on the heart of the entire incidents.

In new stills (see high picture), Website positioning Do Kyun makes a name with a chilly gaze, elevating anticipation about what his subsequent plans are. Kang Hyun Chae hugs Website positioning Do Kyun tightly from the again and seems to be relying on him fully.

In the meantime, Kim Website positioning Jin will change into suspicious of Website positioning Do Kyun and Lee Taek Gyu’s connection and develop nearer to the goal. Website positioning Do Kyun’s subsequent plan and Kang Hyun Chae’s dream for the longer term shall be factors to search for within the subsequent episode of “Kairos.”

“Kairos” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

