Nam Gyu Ri Is An Elegant Violinist In Upcoming MBC Drama

Upcoming MBC drama “Kairos” (literal title) has revealed new stills of Nam Gyu Ri.

“Kairos” can be a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” that tells the story of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl trying to find her lacking mom who lives one month prior to now from the time Kim Search engine optimisation Jin resides in.

In the drama, Nam Gyu Ri performs violinist Kang Hyun Chae and Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s spouse. The brand new stills present the character in contrasting moods, as she is smiling and comfortable in a single picture, and tense and anxious in one other. Kang Hyun Chae, whose goals of getting an ideal household are shattered when her daughter is kidnapped, is described as a personality who provides stress to the event of the drama.

“Kairos” premieres October 26.

