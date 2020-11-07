Nam Joo Hyuk And Han Ji Min Show Their Chemistry As They Reunite For New Film In Posters And More

Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming movie has given new glimpses forward of its launch!

On November 6, “Josee” (literal title) launched its first set of posters and a photograph. “Josee” is a remake of the 2004 Japanese movie “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” which acquired a lot love in Korea. In the 2004 model, Josee used to return out into the world occasionally in a stroller pushed by her grandmother. Issues begin to change when she meets and falls in love with Tsuneo, a university scholar.

The Korean model directed by Kim Jong Kwan will observe Josee (Han Ji Min) and Younger Suk (Nam Joo Hyuk) as their paths cross they usually begin essentially the most stunning chapter of their lives.

One poster highlights the sentimental chemistry that exists between Josee and Younger Suk. Josee has been off in a world of her personal till Younger Suk’s look. Now, alone with one another in a room crammed with sunshine, the 2 appear to have discovered their place in a world of their very own.

In the second poster, the 2 spend an intimate time in a bookstore surrounded by stacks of books. Together with the phrases on the poster that say, “Our most stunning second,” one can assume that the picture captures a particular second that can by no means come once more.

A launched photograph exhibits the 2 trying deep into one another’s eyes. It previews how Josee experiences pleasure and nervousness about falling in love for the primary time whereas Younger Suk stays true to his emotions for her.

The 2 have already confirmed their onscreen chemistry in “Radiant” again in 2019. The anticipation rises for their reunion because the “Josee” premiere in December approaches.

