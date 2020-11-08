Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Seon Ho Battle To Win Over Suzy And Her Grandma On “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” has unveiled a sneak peek of an entertaining encounter between its three leads!

On the upcoming episode of the drama, Nam Do San (performed by Nam Joo Hyuk) will go to Search engine optimization Dal Mi (performed by Suzy) at her residence after making up his thoughts to admit that he wasn’t truly the “Nam Do San” who comforted her through letters prior to now. Nonetheless, when he arrives, he’ll unexpectedly run into the true author of the letters—Han Ji Pyung (performed by Kim Seon Ho)—at Search engine optimization Dal Mi’s residence.

The 2 males will then face off in a hilariously heated battle to win the hearts of Search engine optimization Dal Mi and her grandmother Choi Received Deok (performed by Kim Hae Sook). As they vie for the 2 girls’s affections, Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyung will jealously try and outdo each other as they attempt to make themselves helpful and interesting all through their awkward meal collectively.

With the 2 rivals bickering and continuously attempting to indicate one another up, Search engine optimization Dal Mi and Choi Received Deok will discover themselves uncomfortably caught on the heart of an amusingly tense competitors.

To discover out what is going to unfold between the 4 characters, tune in to the following episode of “Begin-Up” on November 7 at 9 p.m. KST!

