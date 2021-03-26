Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Tae Ri In Talks For New tvN Drama

Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri may be starring in a brand new drama collectively!

On March 26, Ilgan Sports activities reported that the 2 actors had been forged in tvN’s upcoming drama “Twenty-5 Twenty-One” (working title).

“Twenty-5 Twenty-One” takes place from 1998 to 2021. In 1998, in a world that appears getting ready to catastrophe, two individuals aged 22 and 18 meet for the primary time, however find yourself hurting one another at age 23 and 19. At 24 and 20, they study to belief one another, and at age 25 and 21, they begin to fall in love.

Kim Tae Ri’s company, J,Huge Firm, and Nam Joo Hyuk’s company, Administration SOOP, acknowledged, “They’re positively reviewing their casting gives for ‘Twenty-5 Twenty-One.’”

Nam Joo Hyuk has been supplied the position of Baek Yi Jin, a UBS sports activities reporter. After he turns into a reporter at age 23, he works as a make-up salesman and a bodyguard with the intention to stake out a narrative. He additionally lands a job as a sports activities reporter for the Asian Video games. On the Asian Video games, he meets a fencing athlete named Na Hee Do.

Kim Tae Ri has been supplied the position of Na Hee Do, who is chosen for the nationwide group after competing on her highschool fencing group. She is a fencing prodigy who turns into a gold medalist.

“Twenty-5 Twenty-One” is being written by Kwon Do Eun (“Search: WWW”) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun (“Mr. Sunshine,” “The King: Everlasting Monarch”). It’s scheduled to air on tvN someday within the winter.

In the event that they settle for their gives, this shall be Kim Tae Ri’s first drama in three years after “Mr. Sunshine” in 2018, and Nam Joo Hyuk’s follow-up mission to 2020’s “Begin-Up.”

Take a look at Kim Tae Ri within the movie “Little Forest” right here…

Watch Now

… and Nam Joo Hyuk within the movie “Josee” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)