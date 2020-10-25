Nam Joo Hyuk And Suzy Get One Step Closer In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s weekend drama “Begin-Up” revealed new stills of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk forward of tonight’s episode!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the function of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Search engine optimisation Dal Mi met up with Nam Do San after spending her childhood writing letters to who she thought was him. Nam Do San ended up going to the occasion that Search engine optimisation Dal Mi invited him to of his personal free will, enjoying the function of the Nam Do San that she knew from the letters. Viewers are already invested in seeing how their unpredictable story will unfold.

New stills present Nam Do San and Search engine optimisation Dal Mi assembly up beneath a streetlight at evening. Wearing a swimsuit jacket, Nam Do San appears to be like dashing as he smiles at Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who returns the smile after he escorts her to her home. Their newfound friendliness indicators that their relationship could have progressed one step additional.

Search engine optimisation Dal Mi can also be getting down to discovered her personal firm, having not too long ago give up her workplace job. Her sister Received In Jae (Kang Han Na), uninterested in being utilized by others, can also be attempting her hand at starting a startup firm. In one other set of stills, the 2 sisters run into one another on the Hackathon, a part of a contest to win firm house in Sandbox.

Each sisters put on shirts emblazoned with the letters “CEO” as they stare down Nam Do San, who lowers his head beneath their earnest gazes as he makes an attempt to make a decision. Though he already confessed his emotions for Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, Nam Do San may benefit extra from the talents of Received In Jae, who has already proved herself within the enterprise world. Viewers are curious to see what alternative he’ll make.

The following episode of “Begin-Up” airs on October 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

