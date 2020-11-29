Nam Joo Hyuk And Suzy Reunite For An Emotional Conversation In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s weekend drama “Begin-Up” has revealed new stills of Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup firms. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the position of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Nam Do San returned from San Francisco for the primary time in three years and reunited with Search engine optimisation Dal Mi when he immediately turned as much as assist take away the ransomware that had taken over her firm’s self-driving automobile answer. What’s extra, Nam Do San determined to stay in Korea as a substitute of going again to San Francisco, main viewers to surprise how his change of coronary heart would have an effect on his relationship with Search engine optimisation Dal Mi.

The brand new stills depict the pair having a tense dialog within the rooftop workplace the place Samsan Tech had its starting. Search engine optimisation Dal Mi’s eyes fill with tears as she seems to be at Nam Do San, who lowers his head to keep away from her gaze. It stays to be seen what’s going to transpire in the course of the dialog between the 2 people who’ve considerably matured since their break-up as a result of uncontrollable circumstances three years prior.

Moreover, though the members of Samsan Tech had as soon as stayed up all night time discussing self-driving autos, solely Search engine optimisation Dal Mi ended up pursuing that dream. Viewers are anticipating how the scattered puzzle items of their youth will come collectively as soon as extra.

The subsequent episode of “Begin-Up” airs on November 29 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in "Bride of the Water God" under:

