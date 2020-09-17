Nam Joo Hyuk Is A Failing Entrepreneur Who Needs To Turn His Life Around In Upcoming Drama With Suzy

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” has unveiled a glimpse of star Nam Joo Hyuk in character!

“Begin-Up” is a drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup firms. Nam Joo Hyuk will star as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech, whereas Suzy will play the function of Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who desires of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs.

On September 17, the upcoming drama launched new stills of Nam Joo Hyuk in his function as the marginally awkward Nam Do San, whose unkempt hair and informal clothes trace at the truth that he doesn’t care a lot about his model or look. At dwelling, Nam Do San is totally targeted on his work, and the messy stays of espresso, ramen, and soda on his desk reveal that he’s been up all evening coding.

Nonetheless, when confronted with different individuals, the passionate Nam Do San turns into insecure and reserved. As a younger pupil, he was a math genius who obtained consideration for turning into the youngest winner of a math olympiad—however since then, his life has gone downhill. After first seeing his grades fall, Nam Do San has now turn out to be a failed entrepreneur whose funds have dried up with out seeing any outcomes. Consequently, his shallowness has hit all-time low.

Nonetheless, Nam Do San will quickly discover himself at a turning level in his life that permits him to start out dreaming once more. In the photographs, the character finally sports activities a brand new, shorter haircut, hinting at the truth that he has made up his thoughts to try to get his life again on monitor.

The producers of “Begin-Up” commented, “Viewers will be capable to get pleasure from discovering new charms in Nam Joo Hyuk that he has by no means displayed earlier than. Please stay up for seeing new sides of Nam Joo Hyuk that he has by no means proven earlier than, each by way of his outer look and his appearing.”

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

