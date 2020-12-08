Nam Joo Hyuk On Reuniting With Han Ji Min, Why He Cried At The “Josée” Press Convention, And More

On December 7, Nam Joo Hyuk participated in a web based interview to debate his upcoming movie “Josée” and his admiration for his character.

A remake of the Japanese movie “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” which is predicated on the novel of the identical identify, “Josée” will inform the story of a lady and a person who embark on probably the most stunning chapter of their lives after assembly each other. The movie stars “Radiant” co-stars Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk as Josée and Younger Suk respectively.

He spoke concerning the stress of starring in a remake, commenting, “I feel it’d actually be a lie if I stated that there was no stress. Though the director and actors all felt pressured, solely the grand image of director Kim Jong Kwan’s ‘Josée’ is just like the unique. The director’s need to create a totally new picture was a problem for me as properly.”

Relating to his character, Nam Joo Hyuk revealed that he approached the function like an in depth documentary. He added, “After appearing like that and watching the ultimate product, I personally felt like Younger Suk and Josée’s relationship was very pure, to the extent that I labored and had hoped for. Younger Suk is a task that I portrayed with none regrets so I really feel very content material.”

After working collectively on “Radiant” in 2019, that is now Nam Joo Hyuk’s second time working with Han Ji Min. He spoke about their reunion, commenting, “In such a short while, I used to be in a position to work on one other undertaking with Han Ji Min. I can’t say there was no stress in any respect. Director Kim Jong Kwan had favored our picture in ‘Radiant’ a lot.”

Nam Joo Hyuk continued, “Each Han Ji Min and I believed we’d have the ability to work collectively to create actually superb scenes and showcase what we weren’t in a position to in ‘Radiant.’ In our new roles as Josée and Younger Suk, we had much more dialog. We filmed quite a bit collectively so we have been in a position to talk on a deeper degree as we mentioned with the director for every scene. We didn’t have that many scenes collectively in ‘Radiant.’”

Final month at a press convention for the movie, Nam Joo Hyuk cried whereas watching a clip for the film. Relating to his tears, he commented with amusing, “I need to apologize as soon as once more.”

He added, “This 12 months, I labored actually laborious and appeared on broadcasts typically so the press convention was the primary time I had watched that video. Because it captured the movie from starting to finish, it felt like Younger Suk’s coronary heart that I felt whereas filming was actually popping out. I feel I made a mistake emotionally. I’m sorry. I feel I used to be so immersed into Younger Suk emotionally.”

Nam Joo Hyuk gave his closing ideas on engaged on the movie, sharing, “I feel this was a really enjoyable expertise for me to maneuver ahead extra energetically. It’s a undertaking that gave me numerous constructive affect. Whereas engaged on it, I typically thought, ‘That is what it’s prefer to create one thing collectively.’ It’s a undertaking that allowed me to assume, ‘Sooner or later, I’ll must proceed making an attempt stuff out like this.’”

“Josée” premieres on December 10. Watch the trailer right here!

Watch Nam Joo Hyuk and Han Ji Min in “Radiant” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)