Nam Joo Hyuk Shares Heartfelt Conversation With Suzy In “Begin-Up”

Nam Joo Hyuk takes excellent care of Suzy in new stills from the upcoming episode of tvN's "Begin-Up"!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the earth of startup firms. Suzy stars as Web optimization Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the function of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

The earlier episode left viewers with a cliffhanger as Web optimization Dal Mi approached Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho) on the place the place she had traded letters with Nam Do San previously. Nevertheless, when she discovered that Nam Do San had no concept in regards to the location, she gave the impression to be on the verge of uncovering the key of who had actually been writing her letters.

The upcoming episode will delve into the disaster surrounding the three people. Having found the lies that have been informed to her, it stays to be seen how Web optimization Dal Mi will type via her feelings for each Nam Do San, who she at present has emotions for, and Han Ji Pyung, with whom she had been unknowingly exchanging letters.

The brand new stills give viewers a glimpse of Web optimization Dal Mi’s struggles and Nam Do San’s steady affection for her. When Web optimization Dal Mi has an excessive amount of to drink, she falls asleep on Nam Do San’s shoulder. Trying away, he rigorously helps her head along with his hand.

In different stills, Nam Do San carries on a deep dialog along with her, crouching in entrance of her with a young expression. The ultimate nonetheless exhibits Nam Do San sweetly carrying a drained Web optimization Dal Mi on his again. Viewers are curious to search out out if the couple will be capable of hold their love going robust after all the things that has occurred.

The following episode of “Begin-Up” airs on November 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

