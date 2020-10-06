Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy, Kang Han Na, Kim Seon Ho, And More Gather For 1st “Begin-Up” Script Reading

“Begin-Up” has shared pictures from their first script studying!

tvN’s “Begin-Up” takes place in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup firms. Suzy performs Website positioning Dal Mi, who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk co-stars as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho performs Han Ji Pyung, a crew chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second technology chaebol Received In Jae.

Again in March, director Oh Choong Hwan and author Park Hye Ryun have been joined on the drama’s first script studying by predominant actors Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na.

On the studying, Oh Choong Hwan proudly introduced, “I’ll do my best possible to ensure that this drama lasts as an excellent reminiscence for each us and our viewers.”

As quickly because the studying started, the ambiance instantly brightened as much as seize the drama’s gentle, youthful vitality. As Website positioning Dal Mi, Suzy confirmed off her irresistible charms and her cute confidence. She shared, “I’m so excited that my first tvN challenge is ‘Begin-Up’ and I believe it’ll be numerous enjoyable.”

Nam Joo Hyuk channeled his inside nerd to painting engineering scholar Nam Do San as he commented, “I’ll present you ‘Begin-Up’ by means of an improved picture of myself.”

Kim Seon Ho, who will amuse viewers together with his hilarious bromance with Nam Joo Hyuk, commented on all the solid’s teamwork, saying, “I’ve heard that there aren’t many units the place everyone seems to be having this a lot enjoyable. That’s how enjoyable it’s.”

Kang Han Na additionally shared, “I hope everybody seems to be ahead to this completely different facet of my appearing.” Though her character Received In Jae seems good on the surface, she is extra hardworking than anybody with the intention to obtain the success she strives for.

Additionally current have been Kim Hae Sook, Website positioning Yi Sook, Uhm Hyo Seop, Tune Solar Mi, Kim Joo Heon, Yoo Soo Bin, Kim Do Wan, and Stephanie, in addition to baby actors Nam Da Reum, Lee Re, and Heo Jeong Eun.

The producers of “Begin-Up” added, “Starting on the identical beginning line, we’re all working forward with the identical purpose. We’re doing our greatest to supply viewers with heat therapeutic and leisure, so please look ahead to it and provides us numerous love.”

tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

Within the meantime, watch Suzy in “Whereas You Had been Sleeping” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)