Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy, Kim Seon Ho, And More Run Into A Crisis In “Begin-Up”

Samsan Tech is going through a disaster in tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama “Begin-Up.”

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the position of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Spoilers

On November 22, tvN revealed new stills of the Samsan Tech group wanting distraught regardless of attaining first place at Demo Day. Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, Nam Do San, Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho), Lee Chul San (Yoo Su Bin), Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan), and Jung Sa Ha (Stephanie Lee) all have an expression of shock on their faces. Search engine optimisation Dal Mi seems to be in disbelief, whereas Nam Do San seems like he’s been completely let down. Even Samsan Tech’s mentor Han Ji Pyung seems sullen. Lee Chul San and Kim Yong San are livid and on the verge of tears, and Jung Sa Ha has stopped in her tracks. It’s obvious that one thing horrible has hit Samsan Tech.

Beforehand, Samsan Tech loved a streak of achievements. They gained in opposition to Injae Firm at Demo Day, and Alex (Jasper Cho) of 2STO said he would purchase Samsan Tech for 3 billion gained (roughly $2.7 million).

Close to the top of the earlier episode, Han Ji Pyung seemed over 2STO’s contract for Samsan Tech and caught the hidden clause, “When the contract ends, your group shall be damaged aside.” This discovery by Han Ji Pyung might have one thing to do with the reactions of the Samsan Tech members proven within the stills.

The subsequent episode of “Begin-Up” airs November 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)