Nam Joo Hyuk Talks About “Begin-Up,” The Pressures Of His New Remake Film With Han Ji Min, And More

In a current interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, Nam Joo Hyuk dished on his newest appearing initiatives and extra!

The actor spoke fondly of his tvN drama “Begin-Up,” which simply aired its collection finale earlier this week. “The set was all the time overflowing with laughter, so I believe I’ll bear in mind it for a very long time,” he remarked.

Explaining that the forged had gotten alongside exceptionally effectively behind the scenes, Nam Joo Hyuk continued, “I believe that our nice real-life chemistry on set was captured completely within the drama. Lots of the actors had been across the similar age, so we had been capable of wrap up within the drama in a heat, pleasant ambiance whereas consistently sharing our opinions with each other.”

As for the similarities and variations between his character Nam Do San and his real-life persona, Nam Joo Hyuk shared, “In actual life, I’m nearly the polar reverse of [Nam Do San]. I’m a right-brained one that enjoys speaking and empathizing with others.”

“Nonetheless,” he added, “I did relate loads to Do San’s braveness to get issues achieved it doesn’t matter what.”

Nam Joo Hyuk additionally talked about his current fantasy drama “The College Nurse Recordsdata,” commenting, “Up till [‘The School Nurse Files’], I hadn’t had many alternatives to make a bodily transformation [for a role], however the character [of Hong In Pyo] allowed me to fulfill that urge. I hope that I’ll have the chance to play these sorts of various roles sooner or later as effectively.”

Nam Joo Hyuk went on to share his ideas on his new film “Josée,” a remake of the Japanese movie “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish.” Notably, the movie marks the reunion of Nam Joo Hyuk and Han Ji Min, who beforehand starred collectively within the hit drama “Radiant.”

“I did really feel a variety of strain and fear as a result of the film is a remake,” confessed Nam Joo Hyuk. “However I used to be curious what a ‘Josée’ created by director Kim Jong Kwan can be like, and I needed to be a supply of energy for the movie.”

When requested whether or not he had hoped to outdo the unique, the actor replied, “If I’d harbored these sorts of ambitions, I wouldn’t have been capable of act correctly in any respect. The solely factor on my thoughts was that I wanted to do a very good job portraying the character of Younger Suk throughout the movie.”

Lastly, Nam Joo Hyuk revealed that when he must recharge mentally or emotionally, he turns to an previous e-mail written by his mom earlier than his debut as an actor.

“[My growth as an actor] occurred because of an e-mail that my mom despatched me again in my days as a basketball participant,” he shared. “Once I made a contemporary begin as an actor, I learn my mom’s e-mail once more to place myself in the proper mind set, and each time I discover myself exhausted, I learn it once more to realize energy.”

Watch Nam Joo Hyuk and Han Ji Min of their drama “Radiant” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)