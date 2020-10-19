Nam Joo Hyuk’s Transformation Impresses Suzy In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” has shared a brand new glimpse of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk forward of the drama’s upcoming episode!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Web optimization Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the function of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

The brand new stills provide a sneak peek at the beautiful transformation of Nam Do San, who wears an informal checkered shirt and sports activities an unkempt mop of hair as he pedals his bicycle down the road. At a celebration, Web optimization Dal Mi, who stands at a desk with a drink in her hand, takes discover and goes to satisfy him. In the ultimate nonetheless, Nam Do San’s again is seen, practically unrecognizable along with his fitted black swimsuit and a a lot cleaner haircut. Web optimization Dal Mi seems significantly intrigued by his modified look, wanting up at him with a stunned expression.

Though Web optimization Dal Mi had got down to discover Nam Do San after exchanging letters with him throughout her childhood, the letters had truly been written by Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho). Nam Do San thus ended up changing into Web optimization Dal Mi’s past love though he didn’t even know who she was, and Web optimization Dal Mi had been retaining emotions for somebody she didn’t truly know. After changing into related by means of a misunderstanding, viewers are excited to see how the pair will meet.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Nam Joo Hyuk’s efficiency as Nam Do San will kick into excessive gear at present. You will notice loads of twists and turns as Nam Joo Hyuk makes his transformation. Please look ahead to the second episode.”

The following episode of “Begin-Up” airs on October 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

