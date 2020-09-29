Namami Gange Mission: PM Modi said after inaugurating 6 projects – now the campaign is being taken to a new level

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) inaugurated 6 projects for Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission. He said that the campaign for cleanliness of Ganga is now being taken to a new level. Inaugurating 6 projects under the ‘Namami Gange Mission’ for Uttarakhand, he said, “Today money is not shed like water, but is spent on it.” Also Read – PM Modi to inaugurate six big projects in Uttarakhand today

The six projects which Modi inaugurated virtually include 68 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), upgradation of existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjitpur in Haridwar and construction of 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar. Along with this, 26 MLD STP was inaugurated at Lakkadghat in Rishikesh. Explain that the inauguration of these STPs will play an important role in keeping the river clean.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD STP at Badrinath with a capacity of 5 MLD STP and 2 STP at Chorpani. On this occasion, Modi also unveiled the 'logo' of the Water Life Mission. He inaugurated the first museum dedicated to the Ganges to showcase culture and biodiversity.

Regarding the projects inaugurated, Modi said, "The important topic like water was divided among many ministries and departments and there was no coordination between them nor any clear guidelines for working."

PM Modi said that the campaign for cleanliness of Ganga is now being taken to a new level. The government has planned to connect all the people of Uttarakhand with organic farming. Regarding the 7.5 MLD sewage treatment plant to be built in Chandrashwar Nagar, he said, “The country’s first four-storey sewage treatment plant has started from today. More than 20 such drains have also been closed in Haridwar. “