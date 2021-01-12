Namgoong Min And AOA’s Seolhyun Discuss Their Secret Plans In “Awaken”

“Awaken” is constructing as much as its climax and the newest stills trace on the suspense!

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Awaken” launched pictures of Namgoong Min and AOA’s Seolhyun that painting the stress between their two characters Do Jung Woo and Gong Hye Gained, respectively. The sequence follows the 2 of their investigation right into a sequence of mysterious instances that appear to all be linked with one other peculiar occasion that occurred 28 years previously.

Beforehand, Do Jung Woo deliberately approached Gong Hye Gained hoping to sway her father (performed by Kim Chang Wan), who performs a vital function within the White Night time Basis. However after witnessing her ardour for justice whereas working alongside her, he felt responsible about having approached her with a private agenda for vengeance and began to place distance between them. Gong Hye Gained came upon about this reality and suffered much more. In the top, she proclaimed to face beside Do Jung Woo.

In the launched stills, the duo are within the midst of planning their subsequent transfer at their headquarters.

In episode 12, Do Jung Woo saved Oh Kyung Min (Shin Ian) from dying with the assistance of Gong Hye Gained. This proved vital as a result of it allowed Do Jung Woo to get to Oh Jung Hwan (Kim Tae Woo), the particular person in energy of the White Night time Basis and in addition Oh Kyung Min’s father. The pending questions are what Do Jung Woo’s true motives are and whether or not he and Gong Hye Gained will be capable to find the key analysis laboratory.

The manufacturing group has commented, “Seolhyun decides to stay by Namgoong Min’s facet even after discovering out the reality. Their sense of camaraderie will intensify by means of this course of. A important occasion can also be arising of their path to discovering the key laboratory. Please look ahead to it.”

The subsequent episode of “Awaken” will air January 11 at 9 p.m. KST.

