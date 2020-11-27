Namgoong Min And AOA’s Seolhyun Show Their Teamwork As Part Of A Special Police Task Force In “Awaken”

tvN has shared some stills of Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Shin Younger, and Choi Dae Chul within the upcoming drama “Awaken.”

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that follows the connection between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and an enigmatic incident that occurred in a village 28 years in the past. Namgoong Min stars as Do Jung Woo, the chief of a particular process drive on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Company. Seolhyun performs Gong Hye Received, a passionate police officer who can also be on the duty drive.

Lee Shin Younger performs Jang Ji Wan and Choi Dae Chul performs Yoon Suk Pil, additionally members of Do Jung Woo’s process drive. Though Do Jung Woo is sharp and charismatic in relation to catching criminals, he’s unpredictable and clumsy round his group members. In the brand new stills, he flashes a confused smile and is the one one trying puzzled because the others line as much as apologize in entrance of a superior.

However, Gong Hye Received whips everybody on the group into form together with her blunt phrases and sizzling mood, ignoring the truth that Do Jung Woo is her senior. In contrast to her, Jang Ji Wan has a number of hero worship for Do Jung Woo, believing implicitly in every thing he says. Yoon Suk Pil rounds out the duty drive because the group’s brains, in command of gathering info and IT.

“Awaken” premieres on November 30 and will probably be accessible on Viki.

