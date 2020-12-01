Namgoong Min And Lee Chung Ah Have A Tense Staredown In “Awaken”

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Awaken” has unveiled new stills of Namgoong Min and Lee Chung Ah!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that happened in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min stars within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however good group chief of a particular process power on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA’s Seolhyun performs passionate police officer Gong Hye Received. Lee Chung Ah takes the function of FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger baby and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case related to her misplaced recollections of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

The primary episode shocked viewers with the horrifying serial homicide that was disguised as a suicide. Do Jung Woo and Gong Hye Received launched an investigation to search out out the reality. In the direction of the tip of the episode, it was revealed that Jamie was concerned within the incident, and Do Jung Woo stared at her with cautious eyes, heightening the curiosity in regards to the hyperlink between them.

The brand new stills depict the pair having a tense dialog in a darkish residential alley. Jamie is backed right into a wall, and Do Jung Woo stares at her with penetrating eyes. Unfazed, she doesn’t break eye contact, and suffocating stress will increase between the 2. How precisely are these two related, and can they be capable of cooperate with a purpose to resolve the best thriller of all?

The drama’s manufacturing group said, “In the second episode that airs as we speak, Jamie will be a part of the particular process power and showcase tense teamwork with Do Jung Woo. The relationship between Do Jung Woo and Jamie will additional enhance the strain of the drama, which is already at its highest as a result of mysterious serial homicide case. Namgoong Min and Lee Chung Ah has created particular synergy with their good performing. Please sit up for the subsequent episode.”

The second episode of “Awaken” will air on December 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

