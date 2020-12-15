Namgoong Min Goes From A Charismatic Detective To A Suspicious Criminal In “Awaken”

tvN’s “Awaken” has launched new stills of the upcoming episode!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that happened in a village 28 years in the past.

Beforehand, Do Jung Woo (Namgoong Min) tried to kill Son Min Ho (Choi Jin Ho), surprising the viewers with the sudden flip of occasions. It was revealed that Do Jung Woo jumped into the fireplace on objective with a view to strategy Son Min Ho.

Amidst all of this, the brand new stills present Do Jung Woo in jail. He’s sporting a tan jail uniform, and he appears extra rugged than ever. His eyes are sharp and intense, and his jaw is inflexible with thick rigidity. Viewers are desirous to learn how a extremely respectable and expert detective ended up as a legal confronted with homicide prices in a single day.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce hinted, “The accusation of Do Jung Woo because the serial killer is barely the start of all of the occasions which might be to comply with. It will set off a raging storm, so please stay up for a sequence of thrilling twists and turns.”

The following episode of “Awaken” will air on December 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

