Namgoong Min Is A Mystery That AOA’s Seolhyun And Lee Chung Ah Are Trying To Solve In Upcoming Drama “Awaken”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Awaken” has unveiled its important poster!

“Awaken” is a brand new homicide thriller drama that can observe the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that passed off in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min can be starring within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however good staff chief of a particular job drive on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA’s Seolhyun can be enjoying passionate police officer Gong Hye Received. Lee Chung Ah can be starring as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger little one and returns to Korea to resolve the serial killer case related to her misplaced recollections of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

On November 5, the upcoming drama launched the “daytime” model of its important poster, which affords a glimpse of the tense dynamics between its three leads. Namgoong Min exudes an intimidating aura because the secretive Do Jung Woo, who holds the important thing to a thriller that each Gong Hye Received and Jamie want to resolve. Regardless of trying relaxed along with his fingers tucked comfortably into his pockets, the detective’s steely gaze hints that he’s a drive to be reckoned with.

Simply as he stands on the heart of the drama’s thriller, Do Jung Woo stands on the heart of the poster as each Gong Hye Received and Jamie preserve their eyes fastened on him. Nevertheless, regardless that the detective has each girls’s consideration, there’s a noticeably totally different look within the two characters’ eyes as they watch him: there’s a slight tinge of sorrow in Gong Hye Received’s gaze, whereas Jamie’s eyes are filled with suspicion.

The producers of “Awaken” commented, “The primary poster captures the prelude to the entangled relationships between Namgoong Min, Seolhyun, and Lee Chung Ah. We additionally tried to pique curiosity about Namgoong Min’s mysterious identification, which is presently veiled in secrecy.”

They continued, “In the identical manner that Seolhyun and Lee Chung Ah are chasing Namgoong Min with their gaze, please preserve a particular eye on him as you watch ‘Awaken’ as a way to study the secrets and techniques behind his identification. Please look ahead to the drama.”

“Awaken” will premiere on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namgoong Min in his earlier drama “Range League” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)