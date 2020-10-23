Namgoong Min Is Lost In A Fog Of Mystery In Upcoming tvN Drama “Awaken”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Awaken” has revealed its first poster!

“Awaken” is a brand new homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that befell in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min will probably be starring within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however sensible crew chief of a particular activity pressure on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA‘s Seolhyun will probably be taking part in passionate police officer Gong Hye Received. Lee Chung Ah will probably be starring as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger youngster and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case related to her misplaced reminiscences of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

On October 23, the upcoming drama launched its intriguing first poster, which options Namgoong Min bathed in a hazy glow of twilight that makes it unclear whether or not the solar is rising or setting. Lost in thought, his character Do Jung Woo appears to be like troubled as he gazes off into the gap, whereas the poster’s caption reads, “I discover myself rising curious. Whether or not, proper now, it’s evening or day.”

“Awaken” is slated to premiere on the finish of November. In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

