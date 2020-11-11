Namgoong Min, Seolhyun, And Lee Chung Ah Shine In “Evening And Day” Character Posters For Upcoming Drama

tvN has shared new character posters of the lead forged in its upcoming drama “Awaken”!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama concerning the connection between unusual occasions within the current and a mysterious incident that befell in a village 28 years in the past.

The brand new posters function Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, and Lee Chung Ah. Namgoong Min performs Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however sensible crew chief of a particular job drive on the Nationwide Police Company. Seolhyun performs Gong Hye Gained, a police officer who’s keen about her work. Lee Chung Ah performs Jamie, an FBI agent who was adopted as a younger little one and returns to Korea to resolve the case linked to her misplaced childhood reminiscences from 28 years in the past.

Identical to the principle posters, the character posters are available “evening” and “day” variations. (The Korean title of the drama is “Day and Evening.”)

Namgoong Min’s posters showcase his charismatic gaze. In the “day” model, he seems to be interested in what he’s investigating, whereas his gaze turns severe and darkish within the “evening” model. The caption reads, “I’ve determined that I now not consider in gods.”

Seolhyun’s posters additionally present the distinction between “day,” when she seems to be off into the gap with a wistful gaze, and “evening,” when she seems to be decided to resolve the case it doesn’t matter what it takes. Her caption reads, “Who’s that individual I used to know?” It is a reference to Namgoong Min’s character, whom she trusted as her crew chief till she begins to get suspicious of him.

In Lee Chung Ah’s posters, she seems to be suspicious of what she sees, though her gaze is sharper within the “evening” model. The caption reads, “I feel the reply lies with you,” one other reference to Namgoong Min’s mysterious character.

“Awaken” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

