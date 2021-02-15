Namgoong Min Shares How He Felt Upon Receiving A Daesang, His Concerns About Appearing, And More

On the February 14 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” Namgoong Min appeared as a particular MC.

When Namgoong Min appeared, the panel of movie star moms congratulated him on successful the Daesang (Grand Prize) on the 2020 SBS Drama Awards. About his emotions on receiving the award, he mentioned, “I believed I might be so glad and joyful, however as a substitute of that, I discovered myself fascinated with what it meant to obtain this award. I thought of how I might proceed on my path as an actor from right here. I noticed that I already know who the individuals are in my life who give me power. I believed that I ought to be extra grateful and turn out to be a greater particular person to them.”

He shared that even on this level in his life, he continues to follow and study extra about performing. “Up to now, I used to write in a pocket book,” he mentioned. “Now I write lengthy, detailed notes on my cellphone. Even for my most up-to-date drama, I had quite a lot of notes. I take into consideration tips on how to categorical issues in order that it feels actual and never like ‘performing.’ If I can immerse myself in these emotions, it comes naturally, however there are circumstances after I can’t. That’s why I preserve a document of my bodily and emotional situation.”

Aside from performing, he mentioned that he doesn’t know tips on how to do a lot else. “After I lived with my youthful brother, it wasn’t that I attempted to order him round,” he mentioned. “However after I prepare dinner, even when it’s simply ramyun, it tastes bland and dangerous. I as soon as adopted the directions precisely and it nonetheless tasted dangerous.”

Namgoong Min additionally talked about taking over villain roles. He mentioned that bodily struggle scenes are troublesome and mentioned, “It has to look actual, however you’ll be able to’t hit exhausting. Your companion would possibly get damage. I do know I’ve to do it, however it’s intuition to really feel reluctant. After I did the drama ‘Bear in mind,’ I needed to step on somebody, however I couldn’t deliver myself to do extra than simply contact them barely with the sting of my foot. The director ended up not utilizing the complete shot quite a bit.”

He added, “Enjoying villain roles could make it troublesome to keep up the stability of private relationships between actors. After I enter a scene, till the second the director yells ‘reduce,’ I don’t consider myself as ‘Namgoong Min’ in any respect.” He mentioned that he used to carry on to those darkish emotions however now relieves stress by “watching motion pictures I like and ingesting beer. That’s after I really feel the happiest.”

