Namgoong Min Talks About Teamwork With Co-Stars Lee Chung Ah And AOA’s Seolhyun In Upcoming Drama “Awaken”

Namgoong Min shared extra particulars about his upcoming drama “Awaken.”

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that may comply with the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that befell in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min will star within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however good crew chief of a particular job pressure on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA’s Seolhyun will play passionate police officer Gong Hye Gained. Lee Chung Ah may even star within the drama as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger little one and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case linked to her misplaced reminiscences of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

When requested why he selected to star on this drama, Namgoong Min mentioned, “I used to be drawn to the contemporary script. I actually favored that it was not a one-dimensional thriller by which detectives clear up issues whereas investigating homicide instances. I assumed it was attention-grabbing how there’s a hidden story behind the primary story.”

Regarding his character that may be a 180-degree transformation from his earlier initiatives, he commented, “Do Jung Woo is a personality who’s often sloppy and sly, however when he’s engaged on a case, he alters into somebody mysterious and severe. I assumed that was one among his charms.”

Then he talked about his teamwork with Seolhyun and Lee Chung Ah. He mentioned, “Although it was our first time filming collectively, we had been in a position to movie in a enjoyable and comfy environment. Our characters are very totally different, however all the things went easily from the start. We’re at all times discussing every scene and working laborious to create a narrative collectively.”

The actor additionally shared particulars about their characters. First, he talked about Seolhyun’s new function, saying, “Gong Hye Gained is without doubt one of the particular crew members chosen by Do Jung Woo. She’s younger however sensible and daring, which is why he introduced her onto his crew. Though they’re in a superior-subordinate relationship, they’ve a quarrelsome chemistry, and I believe you’ll be capable to see their implausible teamwork as companions who belief and worth one another.”

Then he talked about Lee Chung Ah’s character Jamie. He shared, “Jamie is an FBI-turned-investigator who got here from the States to assist examine the homicide case Do Jung Woo’s crew is engaged on. From the primary assembly, Do Jung Woo and Jamie doubt one another, they usually preserve a cautious, delicate relationship. They’re each alike and totally different, which can add extra enjoyable to the drama.”

Namgoong Min gave one other trace in regards to the drama, saying, “You shouldn’t miss the primary six episodes. For those who comply with a drama by which the primary characters deduce one thing, you at all times really feel an exhilarating pressure from the thriller in direction of the top of their discoveries. You’ll most likely expertise that type of enjoyable in these six episodes.”

Lastly, he mentioned, “I don’t know what the viewers will take into consideration the drama, so I’m curious to observe it as properly. The solid and crew are working laborious, so please look ahead to it.”

“Awaken” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST and might be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

