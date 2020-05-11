Namgoong Min To Join Mnet’s “I-LAND” By Big Hit Entertainment And CJ ENM’s BELIFT As Storyteller

Namgoong Min is ready to grow to be the storyteller of “I-LAND”!

On Could 11, studies emerged that Namgoong Min can be collaborating within the first venture of CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment’s three way partnership BELIF+, formally titled BELIFT LAB Incorporations. A supply from “I-LAND” confirmed the information and said, “Namgoong Min will seem within the present because the storyteller to clarify the universe of ‘I-LAND.’”

“I-LAND” will likely be a statement actuality present by Mnet that follows the method of subsequent era Ok-pop artists being born. The upcoming program is ready to include universe constructing into the present and create a novel expertise for viewers, and launched their first teaser just lately.

The present has additionally shared a brand new poster.

“I-LAND” is ready to start airing in June. Keep tuned for extra updates!

Catch Namgoong Min in his newest drama “Range League” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)