General News

Namgoong Min To Join Mnet’s “I-LAND” By Big Hit Entertainment And CJ ENM’s BELIFT As Storyteller

May 11, 2020
1 Min Read

Namgoong Min is ready to grow to be the storyteller of “I-LAND”!

On Could 11, studies emerged that Namgoong Min can be collaborating within the first venture of CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment’s three way partnership BELIF+, formally titled BELIFT LAB Incorporations. A supply from “I-LAND” confirmed the information and said, “Namgoong Min will seem within the present because the storyteller to clarify the universe of ‘I-LAND.’”

“I-LAND” will likely be a statement actuality present by Mnet that follows the method of subsequent era Ok-pop artists being born. The upcoming program is ready to include universe constructing into the present and create a novel expertise for viewers, and launched their first teaser just lately.

The present has additionally shared a brand new poster.

“I-LAND” is ready to start airing in June. Keep tuned for extra updates!

Catch Namgoong Min in his newest drama “Range League” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment