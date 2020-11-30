Namgoong Min’s Upcoming Drama “Awaken” Reveals Sneak Peek Of Yang Dong Geun’s Cameo

tvN’s upcoming drama “Awaken” has shared a glimpse of Yang Dong Geun’s particular look in its premiere!

“Awaken” is a brand new homicide thriller drama that may observe the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that occurred in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong in will star within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however good staff chief of a particular job drive on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA‘s Seolhyun will play passionate police officer Gong Hye Gained. Lee Chung Ah can even star within the drama as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger youngster and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case linked to her misplaced reminiscences of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

Forward of the drama’s premiere on November 30, the producers revealed that Yang Dong Geun will likely be making a particular look within the first episode. The actor will likely be enjoying the position of a holding cell “common” who continuously finds himself in lockup on the police station. In accordance with the producers, Yang Dong Geun readily agreed to the cameo because of his longstanding relationship with “Awaken” director Kim Jung Hyun.

Within the newly launched stills from the primary episode, Yang Dong Geun seems to be delivering an impassioned speech from the within of a holding cell as he prepares to spend the evening with Namgoong Min’s character on the police station.

The producers of “Awaken” remarked, “We’re sincerely grateful to Yang Dong Geun for readily agreeing to seem within the drama regardless of his busy schedule.”

“Although it was a cameo look,” they went on, “Yang Dong Geun placed on a passionate performing efficiency. Because the curtain rises on the advance-warning killer case, he refreshingly pulled off his position as enjoyable comedian reduction within the midst of a suspenseful story. Because of his admirable loyalty and pleasant performing, the primary episode of ‘Awaken’ will shine much more brightly. Please look ahead to it.”

“Awaken” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

