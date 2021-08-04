Namma Veettu Ponnu (Celebrity Vijay TV) 2021: Forged, Get started Date, Telecast Time, Actual Title

Namma Veettu Ponnu is a Tamil TV serial on Celebrity Vijay TV. This is a tale a couple of glad circle of relatives. The lead solid comprises Arunima Sudhakar, Surjith Kumar and many others.
Let’s Take a look at Out the serial Get started Date, Forged Title, Time table, Wiki and many others. It’s going to be to be had at the Celebrity Vijay TV channel and the Hotstar app to observe on-line. The beginning date is 30 August and the telecast time is 7.00 PM.
Serial Tale
The plot revolves round a hardworking teen. A woman meets the man right through a marriage serve as. They meet and falls in love. Will they’ve a contented existence in combination?
Namma Veettu Ponnu Forged (Celebrity Vijay TV)
- Amrutha Abhishek
- Surjith Kumar
- Mahalakshmi Solai
- Priyadharshini Kishore
- Vaishali Thaniga
- Nithiyaa Ravindhar
- Venkat Subramanian
- Santhiya Vj
- Arunima Sudhakar
- Praveen Nandagopal
- Ashwini Aanandita
- Minor Yogi Madurai
- Darsu Riey
- Vaanmadhi Jagan
- Tamil Selvi
- Shabnam
Serial Get started Date
30 August 2021
Telecast Time
Monday to Friday at 7.00 PM