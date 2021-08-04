Namma Veettu Ponnu (Celebrity Vijay TV) 2021: Forged, Get started Date, Telecast Time, Actual Title

Namma Veettu Ponnu is a Tamil TV serial on Celebrity Vijay TV. This is a tale a couple of glad circle of relatives. The lead solid comprises Arunima Sudhakar, Surjith Kumar and many others.

Let’s Take a look at Out the serial Get started Date, Forged Title, Time table, Wiki and many others. It’s going to be to be had at the Celebrity Vijay TV channel and the Hotstar app to observe on-line. The beginning date is 30 August and the telecast time is 7.00 PM.

Serial Tale

The plot revolves round a hardworking teen. A woman meets the man right through a marriage serve as. They meet and falls in love. Will they’ve a contented existence in combination?

Namma Veettu Ponnu Forged (Celebrity Vijay TV)

Amrutha Abhishek

Surjith Kumar

Mahalakshmi Solai

Priyadharshini Kishore

Vaishali Thaniga

Nithiyaa Ravindhar

Venkat Subramanian

Santhiya Vj

Arunima Sudhakar

Praveen Nandagopal

Ashwini Aanandita

Minor Yogi Madurai

Darsu Riey

Vaanmadhi Jagan

Tamil Selvi

Shabnam

30 August 2021

Telecast Time

Monday to Friday at 7.00 PM