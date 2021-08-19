Namma Veettu Ponnu (Celebrity Vijay) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Namma Veettu Ponnu (Celebrity Tamil) TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Namma Veettu Ponnu is an Indian Tamil language tv display directed by way of Praveen Bennett. It stars Surjith Kumar an Ashwini Aanandita within the pivotal roles. The display is premiered on 16 August 2021.
Tale
It revolves round Karthik and Meenakshi. Karthik is a accountable man who’s born and taken up in a joint-family surroundings. He values family members bondings and feelings to the core. However, Meenakshi is a rather contrasting character to that of Karthik. As she is introduced up as a unmarried kid, she is rather cussed and adamant in nature.
|Identify
|Namma Veettu Ponnu
|Primary Solid
|Surjith Kumar
Ashwini Aanandita
|Style
|Circle of relatives Drama
|Director
|Praveen Bennett
|Manufacturer
|No longer To be had
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|No longer To be had
Solid
The whole solid of TV display Namma Veettu Ponnu :
Surjith Kumar
As : Karthik
Ashwini Aanandita
As : Meenakshi
Ravi
As : Velayutham
Nithiyaa Ravindhar
As : Visalakshi
Priyadharshini Neelakandan
As : Selvi
Vaishali Thaniga
As : Malar
Arunima Sudhakar
As : Anu
Shabnam
As : Vadivu
Tamil Selvi
As : Nandhini
Praveen Kumar Nandagopal
As : Shiva
Amrutha Abhishek
As : Parvathi
Vj Pappu
As : Kalaiyarasan
Santhiya Vj
As : Kalyani
Time
Namma Veettu Ponnu is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 2:30pm on Celebrity Vijay channel. Its first promo was once introduced on 27 July 2021. The display additionally may also be move on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Celebrity Vijay
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 2:30pm
|Operating Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|16 August 2021
|Language
|Tamil
|Nation
|India
Promo
