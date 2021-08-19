Namma Veettu Ponnu (Celebrity Vijay) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Namma Veettu Ponnu (Celebrity Tamil) TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Namma Veettu Ponnu is an Indian Tamil language tv display directed by way of Praveen Bennett. It stars Surjith Kumar an Ashwini Aanandita within the pivotal roles. The display is premiered on 16 August 2021.

Tale

It revolves round Karthik and Meenakshi. Karthik is a accountable man who’s born and taken up in a joint-family surroundings. He values family members bondings and feelings to the core. However, Meenakshi is a rather contrasting character to that of Karthik. As she is introduced up as a unmarried kid, she is rather cussed and adamant in nature.

Identify Namma Veettu Ponnu Primary Solid Surjith Kumar

Ashwini Aanandita Style Circle of relatives Drama Director Praveen Bennett Manufacturer No longer To be had Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Area No longer To be had

Solid

The whole solid of TV display Namma Veettu Ponnu :

Surjith Kumar

As : Karthik

Ashwini Aanandita

As : Meenakshi

Ravi

As : Velayutham

Nithiyaa Ravindhar

As : Visalakshi

Priyadharshini Neelakandan

As : Selvi

Vaishali Thaniga

As : Malar

Arunima Sudhakar

As : Anu

Shabnam

As : Vadivu

Tamil Selvi

As : Nandhini

Praveen Kumar Nandagopal

As : Shiva

Amrutha Abhishek

As : Parvathi

Vj Pappu

As : Kalaiyarasan

Santhiya Vj

As : Kalyani

Time

Namma Veettu Ponnu is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 2:30pm on Celebrity Vijay channel. Its first promo was once introduced on 27 July 2021. The display additionally may also be move on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Celebrity Vijay Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 2:30pm Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 16 August 2021 Language Tamil Nation India

Promo

