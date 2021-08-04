Namrata Darekar is a budding Tollywood actress. She were given right here into limelight by the use of the Tollywood film Sebastian PC 524 which used to be declared to release in 2020. She purchased reputation by the use of the film Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu (2021).
Namrata Darekar Biography
|Identify
|Namrata Darekar
|Actual Identify
|Namrata Darekar
|Nickname
|Namrata
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to the moment
|Age
|But to be up to the moment
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to the moment
Mom: But to be up to the moment
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to the moment
|Husband
|But to be up to the moment
|Youngsters
|But to be up to the moment
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to the moment
|Faculty
|But to be up to the moment
|Faculty
|But to be up to the moment
|Spare time activities
|Doing Make-up, Listening Song and Dance
|Beginning Position
|India
|Native land
|India
|Present Town
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
Namrata Darekar’s Reputable Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to the moment
Twitter: But to be up to the moment
Instagram: But to be up to the moment
Fascinating information about Namrata Darekar
- She doesn’t prefers exposure. If truth be told, she doesn’t have account in usual social medias like Twitter, Instagram and plenty of others.,
- Namrata prefers to spend her recreational time with canine.
Films Checklist
- Sebastian PC 524 – 2020
- Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu – 2021
Namrata Darekar Pictures
Take a look on cool pics of Namrata Darekar,
Keep Tuned with sociallykeeda.com for additional Leisure data.
The submit Namrata Darekar Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
Obtain Server
Watch On-line Complete HD