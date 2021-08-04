Namrata Darekar Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Namrata Darekar Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Namrata Darekar is a budding Tollywood actress. She were given right here into limelight by the use of the Tollywood film Sebastian PC 524 which used to be declared to release in 2020. She purchased reputation by the use of the film Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu (2021).

Namrata Darekar Biography

Identify Namrata Darekar
Actual Identify Namrata Darekar
Nickname Namrata
Career Actress
Date of Beginning But to be up to the moment
Age But to be up to the moment
Zodiac sign Aquarius
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to the moment
Mom: But to be up to the moment
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment
Husband But to be up to the moment
Youngsters But to be up to the moment
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to the moment
Faculty But to be up to the moment
Faculty But to be up to the moment
Spare time activities Doing Make-up, Listening Song and Dance
Beginning Position India
Native land India
Present Town India
Nationality Indian

Namrata Darekar’s Reputable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to the moment

Twitter: But to be up to the moment

Instagram: But to be up to the moment

Fascinating information about Namrata Darekar

  • She doesn’t prefers exposure. If truth be told, she doesn’t have account in usual social medias like Twitter, Instagram and plenty of others.,
  • Namrata prefers to spend her recreational time with canine.

Films Checklist

  • Sebastian PC 524 – 2020
  • Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu – 2021

Namrata Darekar Pictures

Take a look on cool pics of Namrata Darekar,

