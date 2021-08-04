Namrata Darekar is a budding Tollywood actress. She were given right here into limelight by the use of the Tollywood film Sebastian PC 524 which used to be declared to release in 2020. She purchased reputation by the use of the film Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu (2021).

Namrata Darekar Biography

Identify Namrata Darekar Actual Identify Namrata Darekar Nickname Namrata Career Actress Date of Beginning But to be up to the moment Age But to be up to the moment Zodiac sign Aquarius Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to the moment

Mom: But to be up to the moment Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment Husband But to be up to the moment Youngsters But to be up to the moment Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up to the moment Faculty But to be up to the moment Faculty But to be up to the moment Spare time activities Doing Make-up, Listening Song and Dance Beginning Position India Native land India Present Town India Nationality Indian

Namrata Darekar’s Reputable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to the moment

Twitter: But to be up to the moment

Instagram: But to be up to the moment

Fascinating information about Namrata Darekar

She doesn’t prefers exposure. If truth be told, she doesn’t have account in usual social medias like Twitter, Instagram and plenty of others.,

Namrata prefers to spend her recreational time with canine.

Films Checklist

Sebastian PC 524 – 2020

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu – 2021

Namrata Darekar Pictures

Take a look on cool pics of Namrata Darekar,

Keep Tuned with sociallykeeda.com for additional Leisure data.

The submit Namrata Darekar Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Obtain Server



Watch On-line Complete HD







