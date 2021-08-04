Namrata Darekar Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Namrata Darekar is a budding Tollywood actress. She got here into limelight during the Tollywood movie Sebastian PC 524 which was once declared to liberate in 2020. She were given popularity during the movie Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu (2021).
Namrata Darekar Biography
|Identify
|Namrata Darekar
|Actual Identify
|Namrata Darekar
|Nickname
|Namrata
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|Aquarius
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Doing Make-up, Listening Tune and Dance
|Beginning Position
|India
|Homeland
|India
|Present Town
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
Namrata Darekar’s Legitimate Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Fascinating info about Namrata Darekar
- She does no longer prefers exposure. If truth be told, she does no longer have account in fashionable social medias like Twitter, Instagram and so forth.,
- Namrata prefers to spend her recreational time with canine.
Films Record
- Sebastian PC 524 – 2020
- Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu – 2021
Namrata Darekar Pictures
Have a look on cool pics of Namrata Darekar,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.