Namrata Darekar Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Namrata Darekar is a budding Tollywood actress. She got here into limelight during the Tollywood movie Sebastian PC 524 which was once declared to liberate in 2020. She were given popularity during the movie Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu (2021).

Namrata Darekar Biography

Identify Namrata Darekar
Actual Identify Namrata Darekar
Nickname Namrata
Occupation Actress
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal Aquarius
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Doing Make-up, Listening Tune and Dance
Beginning Position India
Homeland India
Present Town India
Nationality Indian

Namrata Darekar’s Legitimate Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fascinating info about Namrata Darekar

  • She does no longer prefers exposure. If truth be told, she does no longer have account in fashionable social medias like Twitter, Instagram and so forth.,
  • Namrata prefers to spend her recreational time with canine.

Films Record

  • Sebastian PC 524 – 2020
  • Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu – 2021

Namrata Darekar Pictures

Have a look on cool pics of Namrata Darekar,

