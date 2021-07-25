Namratha Gowda (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Namratha Gowda (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Namratha Gowda is an Indian tv actress and fashion. She is understood for enjoying lead position of Shivani in Kannada tv display Naagini 2 along Ninaad Harithsa. She has additionally performed major roles in Putta Gowri Maduve (or Mangala Gowri Maduve) and Krishna Rukmini.

Biography

Namratha Gowda used to be born on 15 April 1993 in Bangalore, Karnataka to a Hindu circle of relatives. She studied at Acharya NRV Faculty of Structure. After the commencement, she joined Kannada tv trade and featured in tv display Krishna Rukmini within the yr 2011. Later she were given likelihood to play lead position of Hima in well-liked Kannada serial Putta Gowri Maduve. In 2020, she used to be featured as lead actress in Zee Kannada’s display Naagini 2.

Bio

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Identified School Acharya NRV Faculty of Structure Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Krishna Rukmini (2011) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5’ 5″ Toes Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 35-28-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dancing, Buying groceries and Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Namratha Gowda

Namratha Gowda used to be born and taken up in Bangalore, Karnataka.

She participated within the Kannada dance truth display Takadimitha and made it into the highest 5. She paired with Bigg Boss Kannada popularity Kishen Bilagali in one of the most episodes.

She used to be rank 1 in Maximum Fascinating Girl on Tv via Bangalore Occasions.

Gowda loves travelling in spare time.

She is a skilled dancer and neatly versed in all dance bureaucracy.

