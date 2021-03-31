Nana And CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk Show Their Characters’ First Meeting As Students In “Oh My Ladylord”

MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord” has launched stills of Nana and CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk in a flashback scene to their characters’ first assembly in highschool.

“Oh My Ladylord” is a rom-com a few thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In (Nana) who start dwelling collectively after Han Bi Soo turns into Oh Joo In’s tenant. Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and Oh Joo In’s longtime good friend.

The brand new stills present Oh Joo In and Jung Yoo Jin from their time at college collectively. Dressed in class uniforms, the 2 share a candy encounter within the artwork classroom, with Jung Yoo Jin wanting interested by what she’s like.

The manufacturing employees said, “That is from the primary assembly between Oh Joo In and Jung Yoo Jin. Each Nana and Kang Min Hyuk pulled off their faculty uniforms so properly that you might consider they have been actually highschool college students. Their cute performing is one thing to look out for, so please tune in.”

Extra stills launched from the drama present Nana and Lee Min Ki as their characters start dwelling collectively in earnest in a modernized conventional Korean home (hanok). In one nonetheless, Oh Joo In seems to maintain Han Bi Soo like a roommate, however she additionally teases him and flusters him together with her odd conduct.

The manufacturing employees said, “As these two very completely different folks begin to reside beneath one roof, there will probably be sudden and unimaginable incidents.”

This episode of “Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 31 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Try Kang Min Hyuk in “Easy methods to Be Thirty” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)