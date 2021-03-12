Nana And Lee Min Ki Show Great Chemistry With Each Other And Their Co-Stars In “Oh My Ladylord”

MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord” has shared extra insights about what’s in retailer by way of new stills!

In “Oh My Ladylord,” Lee Min Ki takes the function of Han Bi Soo, a prime thriller author who “gained’t” date, whereas Nana performs a rom-com actress named Oh Ju In who “can’t” date. After releasing a number of pictures and teaser movies for the upcoming drama, MBC has now revealed a nonetheless of Lee Min Ki and Nana holding arms as they stand side-by-side.

The manufacturing staff shared that the 2 actors are very comparable in methods together with the care with which they method the challenge and their roles, in addition to their capability to specific their characters’ feelings intimately. They added, “Their teamwork and chemistry is excellent.”

Extra pictures have additionally been unveiled that present the 2 main characters with the folks of their lives.

Kim Chang Wan takes the function of Kim Chang Kyu, a person who has been like a father to Han Bi Soo since they met when Han Bi Soo was 18. Kim Chang Kyu has run the second-hand report store “Simply Document” for nearly 30 years, and he’s a free-spirited one that’s the exact opposite of Han Bi Soo. Kim Chang Kyu is an important particular person to Han Bi Soo, and the pictures present the chemistry between the sudden mates.

Nana seems in one other set of pictures along with her on-screen mom, actress Kim Ho Jung. Oh Ju In and her mom Yoon Jung Hwa sit collectively within the solar, with Oh Ju In holding her mom shut as Yoon Jung Hwa smiles. It’s stated that even whereas they had been rehearsing and on break, Nana was caught to Kim Ho Jung like glue.

Nana beforehand stated in an interview, “I wished to specific a daughter’s love and look after her mom in an trustworthy and comfy means by way of Oh Ju In.”

In the meantime, Han Bi Soo’s mom Kang Hae Jin (performed by Lee Hwi Hyang) additionally seems within the pictures. Kang Hae Jin has been essentially the most influential particular person in Han Bi Soo’s life, and their relationship will subsequently be essential within the drama.

The manufacturing staff shared, “In the present, the mother-son duo of Lee Min Ki and Lee Hwi Hyang might bicker, however they all the time consider one another as their prime precedence. The 2 actors completely convey this relationship of their performances. For his or her scenes collectively, they’re all the time considering deeply and discussing. It’s due to their arduous work and consideration that the mother-son relationship of Han Bi Soo and Kang Hae Jin is portrayed with such depth within the present.”

“Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

