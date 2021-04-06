Nana And Lee Min Ki Try Not To Get Caught On Their Secret Date In “Oh My Ladylord”

MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord” launched new stills of Nana and Lee Min Ki!

“Oh My Ladylord” is a rom-com a couple of thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In (Nana) who start residing collectively after Han Bi Soo turns into Oh Joo In’s tenant.

Since each Oh Joo In and Han Bi Soo are well-known and well-known by the general public, they need to maintain the truth that they’re residing collectively a secret. Through the earlier broadcast, Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In headed out of the home collectively however pretended to not know one another. In the newly launched stills, Oh Joo In and Han Bi Soo head out of the home as soon as once more, however they adorably act as in the event that they don’t know one another regardless of being in the identical place.

The stills depict Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In strolling collectively at evening however with a big hole separating the 2. There’s a refined heart-fluttering ambiance as the 2 purposefully keep away from one another’s gazes whereas being conscious of the opposite’s presence. On the comfort retailer, in addition they select objects a couple of ft half. Nevertheless, being aware of different individuals’s gazes has made the couple barely awkward.

The manufacturing crew shared, “The ‘secret’ is among the vital factors in Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In’s cohabitation romance. It is because the key the 2 individuals made with out anybody figuring out will produce sudden enjoyable and refined pleasure with a change of their feelings. In fact, this was attainable due to Nana’s and Lee Min Gi’s skillful appearing and their chemistry. Please present numerous curiosity and love for ‘Oh My Ladylord,’ which has much more heart-fluttering factors now that the actual cohabitation has begun.”

The following two episodes of “Oh My Ladylord” air back-to-back on April 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nana in “Into the Ring” beneath:

