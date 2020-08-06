Nana And Park Sung Hoon Are A Couple On A Mission In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” unveiled new stills of Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

The pictures give a sneak peek at what’s going to occur within the upcoming episode. Goo Se Ra (Nana) and Search engine optimization Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) tightly maintain fingers as they sneak right into a building website in the course of the evening. Their eyes are vast with alert, and so they appear nervous as if somebody harmful is chasing after them.

The third image particularly catches the eye of viewers as a result of it looks like they found one thing necessary. They bend all the way down to get a more in-depth have a look at the article, and Goo Se Ra shines her cellular phone mild on it. The place precisely are Goo Se Ra and Search engine optimization Gong Myung, and what did they discover there?

The manufacturing crew of “Into the Ring” shared, “In the 12th episode of ‘Into the Ring,’ which can be broadcast at present (August 6), Goo Se Ra and Search engine optimization Gong Myung will showcase implausible teamwork. Please pay loads of consideration to what sort of case the 2 will remedy with their excellent chemistry. Please additionally don’t overlook to give attention to the 2 actors who painting more and more excellent chemistry with every episode.”

The subsequent episode of “Into the Ring” will air on August 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, meet up with the newest episode beneath:

