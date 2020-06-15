Nana And Park Sung Hoon Are An Odd Couple In Red In “Memorials” Poster

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Memorials” launched its important poster starring the lead actors Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

“Memorials” will probably be an workplace rom-com a couple of lady named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine marketing Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the principles.

On June 15, KBS unveiled the principle poster that reveals the odd chemistry between Goo Se Ra and Search engine marketing Gong Myung.

The very first thing which will catch the reader’s eye is their distinctive positions. In a darkish pink swimsuit, Search engine marketing Gong Myung straight stares on the digicam whereas standing upright, and his stiff posture appears to emphasise his fundamentalist character. Then again, Goo Se Ra is wearing a vibrant red-and-white outfit with matching excessive high sneakers. She embraces Search engine marketing Gong Myung as she leans into him, and her head is resting towards his chest. Identical to within the poster, the 2 characters will present their polar reverse chemistry within the drama.

There may be another excuse why the principle poster is so attention-grabbing. Wanting on the full image, viewers will see that the 2 characters are forming the Chinese language character for “individual” within the pink circle. It’s a design that embodies the seal that voters tackle the poll. In the drama, Goo Se Ra will run as a candidate as a substitute of getting a job, and Search engine marketing Gong Myung will assist her attain her objective.

“Memorials” will premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

