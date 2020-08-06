Nana And Park Sung Hoon Are Taken Aback By Unexpected Trouble In “Into The Ring”

“Into the Ring” launched new stills of Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Goo Se Ra (Nana) and Web optimization Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) started their mission to save lots of the neighborhood of Sarang. The two had already been suspicious of the motion to vary the neighborhood’s title, they usually ultimately realized that the difficulty was related to Mawon District’s “tax-eating hippo” Good One Metropolis enterprise. Goo Se Ra and Web optimization Gong Myung tried to steer Yoon Hee Soo (Yoo Da In), leaving open the query of whether or not she is going to selected her conscience over private achieve.

On August 6, new stills revealed the persevering with turmoil on the Mawon District Workplace. In the photographs, Goo Se Ra’s workplace is full of protesters holding picket indicators that learn, “Laborers are individuals too. Assure safety!” Dealing with the protesters, Goo Se Ra and Web optimization Gong Myung look shocked, elevating curiosity concerning the motive behind the protests. Nonetheless, Goo Se Ra shortly will get right down to enterprise, lending an ear to the protesters as Web optimization Gong Myung watches on whereas severely analyzing the difficulty at hand.

Goo Se Ra has all the time acted for the individuals’s trigger when it got here to politics. Though she ran for district consultant for the cash, Goo Se Ra generously donated the funds she acquired with issue to volunteer organizations and the place it was wanted. Viewers predict it to be no completely different with the upcoming situation.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “In at this time’s episode, Goo Se Ra will meet one other case that’s associated to the sequence of points together with Sarang neighborhood’s title change and the Good One Metropolis enterprise. The protesters taking on the workplace has additionally occurred as part of this situation. Please present plenty of curiosity in how Goo Se Ra will overcome this issue and what the stunning fact that has appeared in entrance of Goo Se Ra and Web optimization Gong Myung could possibly be.”

The subsequent episode of “Into the Ring” airs on August 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

