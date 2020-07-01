Nana And Park Sung Hoon Describe What To Anticipate In “Into The Ring” Premiere

Earlier than the upcoming premiere of KBS 2TV’s “Into the Ring,” Nana and Park Sung Hoon shared factors to look out for within the new drama!

“Into the Ring” might be an workplace rom-com a couple of girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Web optimization Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the foundations.

As a particular facet of the upcoming drama, Nana selected the energetic characters’ various charms. She shared, “Please stay up for the chemistry between Se Ra and Gong Myung, who’re very completely different from one another.” Moreover, Nana requested viewers to maintain an eye fixed out for her refreshing character’s actions as somebody who’s unable to endure injustice and does her greatest to resolve any issues.

Park Sung Hoon shared, “The foremost setting of the drama is the district council, which is a subject that hasn’t been lined beforehand. I believe one fascinating facet of ‘Into the Ring’ might be watching to see how the district council and district representatives are organized and what work they tackle.” He added, “The best level to look out for is unquestionably Nana. Please stay up for Nana’s new transformation following her stylish and urbane picture from previous initiatives.”

Lastly, the 2 actors wrapped up by delivering a phrase to their viewers. Nana stated, “I hope the easy enjoyable, pleasure, and touching moments might be delivered in full to the viewers. Via ‘Into the Ring,’ I hope to give hope and present energy to everybody who’s weary and drained. Please stay up for it.”

Park Sung Hoon commented, “I hope the unapproachable Gong Myung and the daredevil Se Ra’s small wing strokes can ship enjoyment and assist to everybody of their drained day-to-day lives.”

“Into the Ring” premieres on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama under:

