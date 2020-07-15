Nana And Park Sung Hoon Experience Ups And Downs As They Work Towards A Common Goal In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” launched new stills for the upcoming episode!

“Into the Ring” is an workplace rom-com a couple of lady named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon co-stars as Website positioning Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the principles.

Spoiler

Beforehand in episodes three and 4, the connection between Goo Se Ra and Website positioning Gong Myung progressed by way of varied phases. First, they shared a mutual dislike for one another, however then they turned nearer, and Website positioning Gong Myung ultimately noticed Goo Se Ra in a special mild. The undeniable fact that the 2 of them have been classmates in elementary faculty gave one other optimistic enhance of their relationship.

On July 14, the drama shared three units of stills to present a glimpse of what’s going to occur subsequent.

In the primary set of stills, Website positioning Gong Myung involves Goo Se Ra’s home. They research her household photograph for some time earlier than settling into her small room. Then all of a sudden, they focus in the identical course as if they’re posing for a photograph. Viewers are curious as to what Website positioning Gong Myung is doing at Goo Se Ra’s home and what sort of dialog they are going to share in her non-public house.

In the second set of pictures, Goo Se Ra and Website positioning Gong Myung are alone in the principle corridor of the Mawon Council Workplace. Goo Se Ra is slumped in her chair with a resigned look on her face, and Website positioning Go Myung appears flustered about what occurred. He then says one thing to Goo Se Ra that makes her eyes huge with shock. What precisely did Park Sung Hoon inform her that made her go from depressed to astonished in a matter of seconds?

In one other spherical of pictures, Goo Se Ra poses on her beloved scooter. She is sporting a uniform with the phrase “recent inexperienced juice” on the entrance, and on the again of her scooter is a rusty inexperienced bag. In the earlier episode, Goo Se Ra was elected to change into a part of the district council, nevertheless it seems that she received’t be receiving her wage anytime quickly. Subsequently, it looks like Goo Se Ra bought a second job delivering juice to make ends meet.

The subsequent episode of “Into the Ring” airs on July 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

