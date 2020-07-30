Nana And Park Sung Hoon Get Up Close And Personal In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” has unveiled new romantic stills of Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

In the earlier episode, Goo Se Ra (Nana) all of a sudden discovered herself the chairwoman of the Mawon district council. Utilizing the truth that Goo Se Ra just isn’t affiliated with any occasion, Jo Maeng Deok (Ahn Nae Sang) hatched a plan to make her chairwoman and use her as a puppet to realize his objectives. In order to do that, he beneficial his secretary Kim Min Jae (Han Jun Woo) to work for Goo Se Ra. However determining this plan, Search engine optimization Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) declared that he would work for Goo Se Ra.

In a brand new set of stills, Search engine optimization Gong Myung pictures Goo Se Ra who’s working as a one-day instructor at a faculty. Goo Se Ra brightens up the classroom along with her smile, and Search engine optimization Gong Myung watches over her with a heat gaze.

Relating to the pictures, the drama’s manufacturing crew defined, “As chairwoman Goo Se Ra and her chief secretary Search engine optimization Gong Myung perform actions collectively, the ambiguous romance between them will formally start to select up. The scene wherein Goo Se Ra turns into a one-day instructor will turn into a turning level within the pair’s relationship. Please pay cautious consideration as you watch to search out out what precisely we imply by a ‘turning level.’”

In one other set of stills, Goo Se Ra and Search engine optimization Gong Myung are alone in her workplace. The two lock gazes, and the environment is each awkward and heart-fluttering. In one photograph, they turn into bodily shut to one another, and it appears to be like as in the event that they’re simply seconds away from a kiss.

The manufacturing workers of “Into the Ring” additional said, “From the ninth episode, which is able to air on July 29, the romance between Goo Se Ra and Search engine optimization Gong Myung will escalate. The two, who grew nearer over time, will turn into bodily shut. Please look ahead to the drama as the 2 actors painting the thrilling romance between Goo Se Ra and Search engine optimization Gong Myung.”

The subsequent episode of “Into the Ring” will air on July 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

