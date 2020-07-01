Nana And Park Sung Hoon Glare Daggers At Each Other In Upcoming Rom-Com “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” launched new stills of Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

“Into the Ring” shall be an workplace rom-com a couple of girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine optimization Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the principles.

The newly launched stills depict Goo Se Ra and Search engine optimization Gong Myung having a tense confrontation on an overpass. Search engine optimization Gong Myung has one thing in his hand as he says one thing to Goo Se Ra, who responds with an indignant glare. Between the 2, an announcement poster reads, “Discover of candidacy for the eighth Mawon District meeting by-election.”

Sparks fly between the 2 as they glare at one another, drawing curiosity as to how they’ve come to fulfill and what the 2 may very well be discussing. Viewers are excited to see the characters’ contrasting chemistry by way of the upcoming drama.

The manufacturing group shared, “In the primary episode of ‘Into the Ring,’ which premieres tomorrow, the 2 primary characters Nana and Park Sung Hoon will start their bickering chemistry.” They continued to emphasise the significance of their relentless back-and-forth to the drama and requested viewers to stay up for their nice chemistry.

“Into the Ring” premieres on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)