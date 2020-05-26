Nana And Park Sung Hoon’s New Office Rom-Com Drama Holds First Script Reading

KBS’s upcoming drama “The Poll” (literal translation) has shared photographs from its first script studying with the forged!

“The Poll” is an workplace rom-com a couple of girl named Goo Se Ra, who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native borough workplace.

Current on the script studying had been screenwriter Moon Hyun Kyung, director Hwang Seung Gi, and actors Nana, Park Sung Hoon, Yoo Da In, Ahn Nae Sang, Ahn Gil Kang, Bae Hae Solar, Han Jun Woo, and Jang Hye Jin.

Nana performs Goo Se Ra, whose nickname is ‘the tiger moth’ and is called the queen of civil complaints. Though she has nearly nothing to her identify, she is the kind of one who at all times says what she must say. Nana completely synchronized together with her character’s sincere and dynamic character and made everybody on the studying crack up together with her line supply.

Park Sung Hoon performs Web optimization Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the principles. He’s at all times mentioning different individuals’s errors and may be laborious to get together with, however he has a slipshod facet that can attraction to viewers’ hearts.

Some key factors to look ahead to within the drama embody the chemistry between Nana and Park Sung Hoon, as their characters start by bickering and grow to be one thing extra. Each actors have a vivid and refreshing vitality that can make viewers each snicker and cry. One other level to look ahead to is the sturdy supporting forged, who deliver their sturdy comedy chops to flesh out the drama and assist the primary forged.

“The Poll” will premiere after the tip of “Repair You” in July.

