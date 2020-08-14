Nana Experiences Various Trials With Different People In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode!

Spoilers

Goo Se Ra (Nana) is working as arduous as ever to to resolve the residents’ complaints, and her romance with Search engine optimization Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) is blossoming increasingly more every day. Nevertheless, within the subsequent episode, she is about face varied challenges involving her work, love life, and private decisions.

On August 13, the drama unveiled new stills of Nana and her upcoming obstacles. First off, Goo Se Ra seems in entrance of the Mawon District Council with a solemn expression. The council members, which embody Jo Maeng Deok (Ahn Nae Sang), Bong Choo San (Yoon Joo Sang), Yoon Hee Soo (Yoo Da In), and Ko Dong Chan (Oh Dong Min), stare upon her with a mix of dissatisfaction and discomfort. The tense environment raises questions on their upcoming assembly.

Goo Se Ra may also encounter an issue with Yoon Hee Soo, her rival for Search engine optimization Gong Myung’s coronary heart who can be a part of the Mawon District Council. The two have all the time been at odds with each other, and their sudden assembly will trigger pressure within the drama.

In the stills, Yoon Hee Soo visits the comedian e book cafe of Goo Se Ra and her buddies. She says one thing vital to Goo Se Ra, and Goo Se Ra’s face crumbles with shock and devastation. What precisely did Yoon Hee Soo say that made Goo Se Ra’s expression that method?

In the upcoming episode, Goo Se Ra may also need to face her father Goo Younger Tae (performed by Ahn Kil Kang)!

Presently, Search engine optimization Gong Myung is staying on the residence of Goo Se Ra and her dad and mom. In the brand new pictures, the 2 come residence after a protracted day at work and are available face-to-face with Goo Younger Tae, who glares at his daughter’s boyfriend with coldness. Goo Se Ra seems barely embarrassed however smiles brightly, whereas Search engine optimization Gong Myung uncomfortably avoids eye contact together with her father.

Episode 14 of “Into the Ring” will air on August 13 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode on Viki beneath:

