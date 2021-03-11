Nana Gives Insight Into Her Unique Character For Her Upcoming Rom-Com “Oh My Ladylord”

New MBC drama “Oh My Ladylord” launched new stills of Nana in character!

“Oh My Ladylord” is a couple of high thriller author named Han Bi Soo who “received’t” date (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Ju In who “can’t” date (Nana). CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk rounds out the lead solid as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol who has been associates with Oh Ju In for a very long time.

Nana’s character Oh Ju In is a well-liked actress who’s liked by many males however is definitely a free spirit. Ever since she was 17 years previous, she has been defending her weak mom on her personal, and she or he is a loving daughter will do something for her mom. Via this new position, Nana will present a extra mature look as an actress by portraying Oh Ju In’s glamorous facet, easy-going nature, and deep feelings.

Within the newly launched stills, Nana fully transforms into Oh Ju In, who diligently research her script and will get able to act behind the digicam.

When requested why she selected to star on this drama, Nana answered, “I assumed I might strategy and perceive the character extra comfortably as a result of I might be capable of sympathize many issues together with her since now we have the identical job. Additionally, I wished to specific a daughter’s love and look after her mom in an trustworthy and comfy approach via Oh Ju In.”

Nana talked about Oh Ju In’s charms, saying, “Oh Ju In likes to present to individuals, and that form of habits is pure to her, which makes her a heat individual. Additionally, she tries to see the great sides of individuals and share them with the individual in an trustworthy approach. Oh Ju In and I’ve comparable jobs and personalities, however now we have some variations, just like the conditions we’re in, so our synchronization charge is 70 p.c.”

Nana labored laborious to make up for that 30 p.c, and maybe her efforts paid off as a result of the manufacturing group confidently shared she is 99 to 100% synchronized together with her character. Followers can sit up for the primary episode to see Nana with a brand new position they’ve by no means seen her play earlier than.

“Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the newest teaser right here!

Within the meantime, watch Nana in “Into the Ring“:

