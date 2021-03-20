Nana In Talks To Join Jeon Yeo Bin In Drama By “Extracurricular” Writer

Nana could also be becoming a member of the forged of the Netflix collection “Glitch”!

On March 19, it was reported by Ilgan Sports activities that Nana had determined to seem in director Roh Deok’s upcoming drama “Glitch.” The present is penned by Jin Han Sae, the author of the Netflix collection “Extracurricular,” and it’s produced by Studio 329.

“Glitch” is a couple of girl looking for her lacking boyfriend, who disappeared one evening in a flash of unknown lights. With the assistance of a neighborhood of UFO watchers, she uncovers the reality behind a mysterious secret. Beforehand, actress Jeon Yeo Bin was confirmed to play Hong Ji Hyo, the girl whose boyfriend has gone lacking.

The March 19 report described Nana as taking the position of Heo Bo Ra, an unsuccessful Twitch streamer and a YouTuber with only some hundred subscribers, whose content material is all about mysteries. She’s a warrior who wields a keyboard as her weapon, and he or she’s a member of the UFO watcher neighborhood. She spends day after day inside her room, enhancing her movies.

That day, Pledis Leisure said to JoyNews24 that Nana has obtained a suggestion for “Glitch,” saying, “She’s at present contemplating it.”

Nana will quickly star within the MBC drama “Oh My Ladylord” reverse Lee Min Ki, and the present premieres on March 24. Take a look at the most recent teaser video right here!

Watch Nana in “Into the Ring” under!

