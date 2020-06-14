Nana Is A Desperate Job Seeker Wandering The Streets In Upcoming Drama “Memorials”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Memorials” (beforehand often called “The Poll”) has launched extra stills of Nana!

“Memorials” is an workplace rom-com a couple of lady named Goo Se Ra (performed by Nana) who will get concerned in different individuals’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon will play Search engine optimisation Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the foundations.

The newly launched stills reveal a glimpse of Nana’s surprising transformation into somebody you would possibly be capable to meet in your on a regular basis life. Her new character, Goo Se Ra, is an peculiar lady in search of a job. Though she has nearly nothing to her title, she is the kind of one that all the time speaks her thoughts.

In the photographs, Goo Se Ra is wandering the neighborhood in a cushty outfit in the course of the daytime, when everybody else is at work. Her untamed locks emphasize the truth that she doesn’t care what others consider her look, and he or she appears to be consuming her frustration away. In distinction to Nana’s “chilly metropolis woman” picture, Goo Se Ra is a carefree “jobless oddball.”

The manufacturing crew of “Memorials” commented, “Nana actually does her finest, with out holding again, to turn out to be Goo Se Ra in ‘Memorials.’ Due to Nana’s efforts, each scene is full of limitless laughter. Please stay up for seeing Nana as a well-recognized, relatable job seeker whom you need to root for, as an alternative of the stylish magnificence we all know.”

“Memorials” will premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

