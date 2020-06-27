Nana Is A Hopeful Job Applicant Ready To Charm Her Interviewers In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” has shared new stills of Nana doing her finest to succeed at a job interview.

“Into the Ring” might be an workplace rom-com a few lady named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in folks’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine optimisation Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the principles.

The new stills present Nana wearing a clean-cut go well with, sitting up straight with the identification slip clipped to her jacket indicating that she is at a job interview. Goo Se Ra is somebody who has had each kind of job, from internships to contract work to part-time work, and he or she has been to her justifiable share of interviews. Maybe due to this, however Goo Se Ra doesn’t look nervous in any respect and as an alternative has a vibrant smile on her face. She even poses for the interviewers in an try to seize their consideration.

The manufacturing workers of “Into the Ring” shared, “Nana has completely embodied the character of Goo Se Ra, who’s all the time able to face something it doesn’t matter what. She is doing her finest to deliver her character to life with power and pleasure, and viewers will be capable to really feel her optimistic power by the display.”

“Into the Ring” is about to premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be accessible on Viki. Watch a teaser for the drama under:

