Nana Is Caught Off-Guard By An Announcement That Kickstarts Her Journey In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” has shared new stills that present what kickstarted Nana’s journey.

“Into the Ring” can be an workplace rom-com a few girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in folks’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine marketing Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the principles.

The new stills present Goo Se Ra gathered along with her coworkers as they take pleasure in an organization dinner collectively. Subsequent to her is a flower bouquet and he or she has a shiny smile on her face. Nonetheless, her pleasure is short-lived as within the subsequent nonetheless, she seems to be on at a person who simply introduced one thing in shock. The ambiance is rapidly dampened and everyone seems to be frozen in place, and Goo Se Ra will get out of her seat in anger.

The scene within the stills is about to unfold within the first episode of “Into the Ring.” In accordance with the workers, Goo Se Ra is in the midst of an organization dinner when she is knowledgeable that she can be fired. The episode will comply with her response and the way she finally ends up altering up her life and getting concerned at her native district workplace as an alternative.

“Into the Ring” is about to premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki. Try a teaser for the drama beneath!

