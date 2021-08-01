Nana Patole stated – adolescence will have to enhance Congress within the new struggle of ‘Azadi’ towards the Heart, it is sort of a freedom battle

Pune: Congress’s Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole has appealed to the adolescence to actively take part within the ongoing struggle towards the alleged flawed insurance policies of the central govt. Nana Patole stated that it’s like the brand new “freedom battle”. Nana Patole stated this whilst addressing a program arranged at the instance of demise anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. Accusing the central govt led by way of High Minister Narendra Modi of snatching the liberty of the folks, he stated that the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party has been part of a company which hasn’t ever contributed to the liberty battle of the rustic.Additionally Learn – This dreaded former Naxalite woman used to struggle towards the police, professional in the usage of all guns; now need to sign up for police

Patole stated, "Earlier than independence, the British registered circumstances towards Lokmanya Tilak once they wrote towards him. The placement continues to be the similar. Modi govt is focused on the media homes. Not too long ago, I met a tender guy from Kashmir who instructed me that he had resigned from the forms after clearing the Union Public Provider Fee examination. He accused the central govt that he used to be pressured to surrender from his publish on account of being a Muslim.

The state Congress president stated, "I'm interesting to the adolescence of this nation to sign up for the Congress for this new struggle for freedom towards the Centre." He additionally criticized Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his contemporary remarks towards the rustic's first High Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Koshyari had stated that Jawaharlal Nehru's need to offer himself as a peace ambassador to the arena value the rustic dearly.

Praising the previous top minister, Patole stated, “It is going to take days to say Nehru’s contribution to the rustic. Being the governor, Koshyari will have to now not get fascinated about politics. Then again, the Raj Bhavan has now turn out to be the BJP headquarters.”